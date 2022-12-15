Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.
Cloudflare Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 61.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 161.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.