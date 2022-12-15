Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $281,310.30 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $281,310.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,863,236 shares in the company, valued at $136,144,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Privia Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 0.66. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
