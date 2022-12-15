Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Buys C$249,074.70 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,746.99.

Parkland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PKI opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

