Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Buys C$249,074.70 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,746.99.

Parkland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PKI opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.72.

Get Parkland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.