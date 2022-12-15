Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $288,125.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.2 %

FICO stock opened at $606.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.20.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.