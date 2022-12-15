Tonit M. Calaway Sells 6,305 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 214,758 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Power Corp of Canada increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 52,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 98,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

