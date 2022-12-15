Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $1,893,626.80 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

