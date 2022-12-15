Guggenheim Downgrades Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Neutral

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.2 %

HZNP opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.