HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $1,533,077.95 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tuan Tran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 90.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

