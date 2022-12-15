TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,588,250.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00.
  • On Friday, November 4th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00.

TFI International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TFII opened at C$146.65 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$148.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.18. The stock has a market cap of C$12.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.91.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

