TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,588,250.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00.
TFI International Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TFII opened at C$146.65 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$148.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.18. The stock has a market cap of C$12.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
