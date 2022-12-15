Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 3.2 %

HPP opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

