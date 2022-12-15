CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

