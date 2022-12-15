Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

