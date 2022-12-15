SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

