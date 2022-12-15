SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Stories
