Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

