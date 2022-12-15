StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Gaia has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.28.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

