StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Gaia has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.28.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
