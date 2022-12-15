BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

