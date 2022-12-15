StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

