Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enzo Biochem

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $181,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

