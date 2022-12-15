Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Down 0.7 %

Advaxis stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

