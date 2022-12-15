Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $901,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

