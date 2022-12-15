Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVGGet Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

