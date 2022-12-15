Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 73.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
