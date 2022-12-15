Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 73.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intevac Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intevac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.5% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

