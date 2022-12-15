Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Drops By 36.1%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Trading Up 54.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.14 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
US Nuclear Company Profile
