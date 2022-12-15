Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Drops By 36.1%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Trading Up 54.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.14 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

