UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 78.0% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNCRY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.16) to €16.90 ($17.79) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UniCredit from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. AlphaValue raised UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.53) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UniCredit from €15.40 ($16.21) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

