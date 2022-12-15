Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.9 days.

Uni-Select Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

