United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) Short Interest Up 74.6% in November

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

United Resource Holdings Group Stock Performance

URHG stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. United Resource Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

United Resource Holdings Group Company Profile

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and milling operations in the United States. It is also involved in the procurement and acceleration of equity positions in small and mid-sized companies. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

