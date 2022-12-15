Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UZAPF shares. Barclays cut Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 168 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

