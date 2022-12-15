Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler Acquires 162,400 Shares

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler bought 162,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $464,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 694,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jason Marc Adler bought 37,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $112,110.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jason Marc Adler bought 22,700 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,781.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jason Marc Adler bought 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jason Marc Adler bought 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $238,140.00.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.51. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 204.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 73.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

