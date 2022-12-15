Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Sells $490,446.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.14 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 25.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

