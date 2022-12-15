Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $487,984.64 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $487,984.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cimpress Trading Down 2.3 %

CMPR opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 194.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cimpress by 50.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

