Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Director Purchases $409,000.00 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Mark Ein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,718.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Membership Collective Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCG stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $238.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 264.62%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Further Reading

