CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $401,895.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CONMED Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $93.10 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.