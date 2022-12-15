PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells $329,861.56 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $72.28 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

