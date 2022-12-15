XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in XBiotech in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in XBiotech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in XBiotech in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

