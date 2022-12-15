Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the November 15th total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

