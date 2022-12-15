E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the November 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

E-Home Household Service stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EJH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

