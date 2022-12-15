Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 178.8% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRGSF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Grieg Seafood ASA to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nordea Equity Research raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Danske lowered Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of GRGSF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

