Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IGI opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at $194,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

