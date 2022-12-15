Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:IGI opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
