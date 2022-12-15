Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

TTNP opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

