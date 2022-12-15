Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the November 15th total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,850,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,622,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCVI stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

