iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the November 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFGL opened at $21.74 on Thursday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

