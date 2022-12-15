Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($41.10) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,125.33 ($50.61).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,723.50 ($45.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £84.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,688.93. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,689.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,708.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

