Short Interest in Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Grows By 165.9%

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the November 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 545.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFMOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cofinimmo from €104.00 ($109.47) to €100.00 ($105.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Cofinimmo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

Shares of CFMOF stock opened at 85.50 on Thursday. Cofinimmo has a 12-month low of 85.50 and a 12-month high of 85.50.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.