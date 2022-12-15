Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 165.8% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AVK opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 100.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $120,000.

(Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.