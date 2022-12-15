Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 165.8% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of AVK opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
