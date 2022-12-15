Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $570,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,088,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

APLS stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

