Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $850,532.76 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $850,532.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,683,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,307,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $488,979.33.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $19,868.31.

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

FNA opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.79. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the first quarter valued at $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

