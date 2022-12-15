Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Sells $541,800.00 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) Director Michael Rahamim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $541,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JILL opened at $24.16 on Thursday. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $245.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J.Jill by 91.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

