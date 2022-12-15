Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $965,275.92 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14.

Blend Labs Trading Up 10.8 %

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

