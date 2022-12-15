Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $965,275.92 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 8th, Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14.

Blend Labs Trading Up 10.8 %

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.22.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

