Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $893,363.76 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 60,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $893,363.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,073,719 shares in the company, valued at $60,128,092.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.95. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
