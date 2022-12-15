Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $893,363.76 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 60,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $893,363.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,073,719 shares in the company, valued at $60,128,092.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.95. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

About GoHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

