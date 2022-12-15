SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $620,000.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 470.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

